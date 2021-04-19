Man injured in eastern Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in eastern Colorado Springs Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Potter Drive, which is in the area of Platte Avenue and Murray Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the street with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Police said they have contacted everyone involved, and there is no threat to the community.