COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is recovering after he was injured in a drive-by shooting in southern Colorado Springs Monday evening, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Charwood Lane, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road. Someone fired shots from a moving car toward a home, according to police.

Police said one man was hit by the shots. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested.