COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in the University Village area of northern Colorado Springs Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Nevada Avenue just north of the University Village shopping center. The victim told police he was walking to a store when the suspects pulled up next to him and shot at him.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested.