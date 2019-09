COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was injured in a stabbing south of downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police said the stabbing happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Nevada Avenue and Las Vegas Street. A man and woman got into an argument, and the woman stabbed the man in the neck, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover.

No suspects have been arrested.