COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was injured in a shooting in central Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on Lelaray Street, which is in the area of Constitution Avenue and Union Boulevard. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said they contacted multiple witnesses and a suspect. There are no known threats to the public.