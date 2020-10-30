Man injured by shots fired at central Colorado Springs apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was injured by shots fired at a central Colorado Springs apartment complex Thursday night.

Police said around 11 p.m., they got a call about shots fired at apartments on Half Turn Road, which is off Academy Boulevard just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway. When officers arrived, they found a damaged front door and several shell casings. They did not find any suspects or victims.

A short time later, a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. Police said the man did not cooperate with officers, and the extent of his involvement was unknown. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

No suspects have been arrested.