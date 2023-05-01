(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man is under arrest after police say he hit a marked patrol car with a stolen truck, before running from the scene.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), around 1:46 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, a marked PPD patrol car was involved in a crash at the intersection of East 8th Street and Hudson Avenue. PPD said a suspect hit the patrol car in a stolen truck and then ran from the scene on foot.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Officers found the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Jon Paul Romero, in the area. Romero was arrested on charges of Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Driving Under Restraint – Habitual Traffic Offender, and numerous other traffic violations, PPD said.

Romero also had a woman as a passenger in the stolen truck, who also had a felony warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

PPD said the officer involved in the initial crash was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries that resulted from the collision.