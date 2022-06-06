COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department said it is investigating after a shooting early Monday morning.

It happened at an unamed business on Airport road. Officers say they arrived just before 3 a.m., and found a man who’d been shot multiple times.

Officers say they, CSFD, and AMR staff performed medical intervention before the man was taken to a hospital for treatment. At last check, his condition was described as “critical.”

No arrests have been made in connection to this shooting. Detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit have taken over the investigation.