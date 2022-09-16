CALHAN, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has arrested a man in Calhan after he allegedly fired shots at a contracted employee of the United States Postal Service (USPS).

EPSO said around 4:22 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, an emergency call was received reporting a shooting outside a home in the 9900 block of Calhan Highway, near the intersection of Calhan Highway and Judge Orr Road.

An officer with the Calhan Police Department and a deputy with EPSO responded to the scene and found two people reporting they had been shot at. Neither sustained any injuries.

Deputies were also able to get a description of the suspect, who went back inside the home before law enforcement arrived.

Through their investigation, deputies learned that the homeowner believed someone was stealing his mail. At the time of the incident, one of the victims was working as a contracted employee of USPS and delivering mail. The victim was driving a car without markings to identify it as a service vehicle.

46-year-old Stephen Teague was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges of felony menacing with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor menacing.

EPSO said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. If anyone has information to provide, you are urged to contact EPSO through their Tip Line at 719-520-7777.