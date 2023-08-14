(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A 21-year-old man is under arrest on burglary charges after breaking into a west side home and then hiding under pillows inside a nearby camper on Sunday, Aug. 13.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies responded to the 1300 block of Granit Street after a witness reported seeing a man breaking into a home around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

PCSO said as the first deputy arrived on scene, the witness told the deputy the suspect had jumped out of a window and was running westbound from the property. The deputy then saw the suspect trying to hide on a property in the 4100 block of West 13th Street.

As other deputies arrived, they began searching the property, which contained several campers. Deputies found a camper that was locked from the inside, and noticed movement from inside as well. Deputies gave commands for the people in the camper to come out, and one man came out of the camper.

While he was being questioned, the man told deputies there was someone else in the camper, and gave them permission to search it. During their search, deputies found 21-year-old Bobby Eldridge hiding underneath pillows.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Eldridge was identified as the suspect in the burglary, and was arrested on multiple charges, including Second Degree Burglary, First Degree Trespassing, Criminal Mischief, as well as five outstanding warrants with bonds totaling $123,500.

Eldridge was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. He is due in Pueblo County Court on Aug. 17.