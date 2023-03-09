(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — A 37-year-old man was arrested in Pueblo West on Wednesday night, March 8, after the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said he fired several shots in a neighborhood, entered one home and tried to enter another one.

PCSO said deputies responded just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday to the area of South Stanley Drive and East Stewart Drive in Pueblo West after several neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunshots. As deputies were arriving on the scene, deputies were notified that another neighbor had called 911 to report seeing a man, later identified as William Ray, walking nearby with a gun in each hand. Ray is prohibited from having a weapon, PCSO said.

A neighbor on Arvada Street then called 911 to report that Ray was knocking on his door and trying to get into his home, and that Ray had a gun.

PCSO said deputies arrived at the home and found Ray on the porch. After giving commands for Ray to show his hands, he complied and was taken into custody without incident. Deputies found a loaded handgun on the porch and a second handgun in the bed of a truck on the property.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies later learned that Ray had gone to a home on Stanley Drive and knocked on the door, and when the resident answered the door, Ray walked into the home. He was told to leave, which he did, before walking to the end of the driveway and firing four gunshots in an unknown direction, PCSO said.

Another neighbor on Stanley Drive also reported that Ray had knocked on his door, and when he answered, Ray handed him a bullet. Ray was told to leave the property and he walked away.

PCSO said Ray was arrested on four counts of felony Menacing, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Reckless Endangerment, First Degree Burglary, and Violation of a Protection Order. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.