(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 31-year-old man who was arrested in February has been found guilty of multiple charges after he tried to have sex with a minor, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said.

According to CSPD, on Aug. 3, 31-year-old Aaron Thompson was found guilty of Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Assault on a Child and Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault on a Child.

Thompson was arrested in February after driving from Trinidad to Colorado Springs for the purpose of meeting a minor for sex. The arrest was made following a three-day joint undercover investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.

The ICAC unit is comprised of detectives from CSPD and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), as well as members of Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) CyberTipline accepts tips from the public concerning any child believed to be in danger of being exploited.

The CyberTipline is the nations centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children, and law enforcement encourages anyone with information to make a report of suspected online exploitation of children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or at report.cybertip.org.

Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 30, 2023.