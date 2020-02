COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a man in northeastern Colorado Springs last year.

Andrew Firkins was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with the death of Nicholas Laduke, 37.

Laduke was shot and killed March 12 on Winewood Village Drive, which is in the area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive.

Firkins was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.