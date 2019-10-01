Man found guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been found guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Colorado Springs last year.

Christopher Seal, 44, was killed in the crash, which happened October 31 on Academy Boulevard just north of Austin Bluffs Parkway. Seal was known for honoring the victims of the 9/11 attacks by carrying an American flag at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road every September 11.

The suspect in the crash, 26-year-old Robert Valencia, was arrested the next day.

Thursday, Valencia was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, which is a felony.

Valencia will be sentenced November 20.