(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — Max Struck has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of 73-year-old Patti Magby, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Magby was shot to death in the 4700 block of Bergeman Road. After an investigation, Struck was arrested in November of 2022 on a warrant for murder in the shooting of Magby.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, a jury found Struck guilty of criminally negligent homicide. PPD says he has been in the Pueblo County Jail since his arrest last November.