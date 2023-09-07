(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — On Thursday, Sept. 7, a jury found 34-year-old Brandon Medina of Assault on a Peace Officer in a brutal assault that Medina orchestrated with the help of other inmates.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Medina was an inmate at the Pueblo County Jail in April of 2022 when he orchestrated the assault of a deputy in the inmate housing area.

PCSO said Medina and two other inmates punched and kicked the deputy, before Medina placed the deputy in a chokehold. The deputy was able to call for help, and other deputies arrived to assist him, but not before the assaulted deputy suffered serious injuries.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Medina was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, and will be sentenced in November. He is currently being held in the Department of Corrections (DOC) serving a sentence for an unrelated case.

The other two people involved in the assault, 37-year-old Michael Wear and 32-year-old Isaiah Fuentes, have already been sentenced to nine years in the DOC for their roles in the assault.