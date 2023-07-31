(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man found shot to death with an injured dog on Saturday, July 29.

Officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 10 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of Berkley Avenue, near the State Fairgrounds, on a report that a man and a dog had been shot. When officers arrived to the home, they found a man dead and a dog injured.

The Pueblo County Coroner announced on Monday, July 31 that the victim had been identified as 46-year-old Franklin Bruner of Pueblo.

PPD said at the time of the shooting, a suspect had been named. Bruner’s death is being investigated as a homicide. This is the 17th homicide in Pueblo in 2023, according to PPD.