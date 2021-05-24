Man found dead in western Colorado Springs field

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an open field in western Colorado Springs Saturday evening.

Police said around 8:30 p.m., they got a call about a dead body in an open field in the area of Fillmore Ridge Heights, which is off Fillmore Street just west of Interstate 25. When officers arrived, they found a man’s body with obvious trauma.

Police are investigating the man’s death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).