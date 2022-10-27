(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man who was found dead in Pueblo on Thursday, Sept. 29.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), around 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers found a suspicious vehicle under a bridge on West 24th Street, between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard. The body of a man was discovered inside.

Later that day, PPD announced that the case was being investigated as a homicide.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim as 52-year-old Gabe Garcia of Pueblo, and determined that Garcia died of a single gunshot wound.

PPD said in September that they had identified a person of interest in the case, and said Garcia and the person of interest had personal ties to one another.