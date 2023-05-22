(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man found dead in a yard in Pueblo in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 21.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, an officer with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) heard several shots fired near what he believed to be the 2300 block of Lake Avenue. While police tried to locate the shooting, PPD received reports of shots being fired and a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Poplar Street.

When officers responded, they found 42-year-old Joshua Specht lying in the yard of a home in the 2600 block of Poplar Street. Specht was declared dead by a coroner investigator on the scene.

The coroner identified Specht on May 22 on Twitter, and said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators are interested in viewing any video of the area during the time of the shooting, said PPD. If you have information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.