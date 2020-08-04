Man found dead in Manitou identified; person of interest still wanted

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are still searching for a person of interest in connection with the death of a man in Manitou Springs in May.

The man was found dead in a trailer at an RV park on El Paso Boulevard in Manitou Springs on May 13. He has been identified as Darrell Berry, 70.

Deputies are still looking for 43-year-old Bobby Joe Berry, who has been named as a person of interest in the case.

Berry is described as a white man, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Deputies don’t know of any vehicles associated with him, but they said the license plates from the victim’s car are missing. The missing plates are Colorado license plate number 472 VGK.

Deputies said Berry may have friends in Dallas and in Borger, Texas, which is in the panhandle.

Anyone with information on Berry’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-520-6666.