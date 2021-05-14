Man found dead in eastern El Paso County; deputies investigating homicide

RUSH, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the eastern part of the county Wednesday.

Deputies said around 6 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to check on someone at a property on South Johnson Road in Rush, which is about 35 miles east of Fountain. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead on the property.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the man’s death as a homicide. They said there is no known threat to the community.

There’s no word on whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.

The man’s name has not yet been released.