Man found dead in eastern El Paso County; deputies investigating homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSH, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the eastern part of the county Wednesday.

Deputies said around 6 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to check on someone at a property on South Johnson Road in Rush, which is about 35 miles east of Fountain. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead on the property.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the man’s death as a homicide. They said there is no known threat to the community.

There’s no word on whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local