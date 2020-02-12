Man found dead in Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The death of a man found inside a Colorado Springs business Tuesday night is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, they got a call about an unresponsive person in an unspecified business on West Fillmore Street just east of Interstate 25. When officers arrived, they found a man dead.

The coroner’s office will determine how the man died, but police said they are investigating his death as a homicide.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).