(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The man whose body was found inside a truck on the shoulder of I-25 near the MLK Bypass has been identified, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the El Paso County Coroner identified the man as 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado of Dallas, Texas. The coroner has yet to determine cause and manner of death, but the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said in a press release that Maldonado’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers originally responded around 7 a.m. the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 20, after a report of a suspicious car on the shoulder of I-25 in the southbound lanes. When officers arrived, they found Maldonado dead inside a gray four-door truck that was disabled on the left shoulder.

CSPD said no arrests have been made, and the investigation into Maldonado’s murder in ongoing. His death is the 53rd homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022, CSPD said. The department had investigated 43 homicides at this time in 2021.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.