(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man found dead in a car on Pueblo’s lower east side has been identified, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Wednesday, June 21, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim as Jordan Robinson.

According to the coroner, Robinson was found dead in a car in the 1000 block of East River Street, near the intersection with North Joplin Avenue and East 4th Street, just after 6:40 a.m. on Monday, June 19. He had suffered apparent gunshot wounds, the coroner said.

Robinson’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.