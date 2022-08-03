PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has taken a man into custody after finding him asleep behind the wheel of a stolen truck.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with PPD found 31-year-old Andre Trujillo asleep in the front seat of a truck in the 4800 block of North Elizabeth Street, near the Pueblo Crossing shopping Center.

The truck was a white 2019 Dodge Ram that had been reported stolen out of Colorado Springs. Inside the truck, police found a stolen handgun, over 19 grams of suspected fentanyl, and approximately $4,700 cash.

Trujillo is a convicted felon with a previous conviction for felony menacing.

Trujillo was taken into custody and is charged with first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, special offender, distribution of a controlled substance, and theft.