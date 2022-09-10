COLORADO SPRINGS — A man found sleeping inside a car in a business parking lot evaded officers by hitting a concrete barrier and an officer’s patrol car on Saturday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), employees of a business in the 2400 block of Platte Avenue found a car running in their parking lot with someone sleeping inside just after 10 a.m. Saturday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded and called for officers.

Officers with the Sand Creek Division responded and discovered the car had been stolen. Police formed a non-contact block around the car and made announcements using their loudspeaker for the driver to open their door.

When the driver didn’t respond, officers broke out the passenger side window to make sure he didn’t need medical assistance. When the window broke, the driver woke up and tried to drive away by backing up.

The car broke through a concrete barrier and crashed into the business, then drove around the police block, hitting a cruiser before fleeing west on Platte.

The driver was described only as a white man. According to the Sand Creek Division, the stolen car is a black 2010 Dodge Challenger with temporary tags. It will have damage to the front end, passenger side, and rear of the car.

Example only – not suspect vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident or believe you have seen the car, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.