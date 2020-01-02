Live Now
Man fatally stabbed in downtown Colorado Springs residence

Crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was fatally stabbed at a residence in downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 12:30 p.m., they got a call about a stabbing at a residential building on East Bijou Street near the intersection with Wahsatch Avenue. The victim had a wound to his torso, according to police. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said a suspect was arrested on the scene. That person’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.

