Man fatally shot in western Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in western Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:10 a.m. on Rusina Road, just north of the Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road interchange.

Police said no arrests have been made, but they believe everyone involved has been identified and accounted for. There is no immediate threat to the public, according to police.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).