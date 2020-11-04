Police: Driver fatally shot by officers after road rage incident in Colorado Springs

Law enforcement on the scene of a fatal shooting involving police outside of Fort Carson Gate 2 Wednesday morning. / Brandon Seffrood – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver was shot and killed by officers after a road rage incident in southern Colorado Springs Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 4:45 a.m., they were called to the Safeway on South Academy Boulevard in response to a road rage incident. Police said the suspect left the scene, while the victim stayed and talked to officers. The victim told police the suspect was armed with a gun.

Officers spotted the suspect car on Highway 115 and saw it come to a dead end outside of Fort Carson Gate 2. When officers pulled up behind it, the driver got out with a gun, according to police. The officers fired at least one shot at the suspect, who died on the scene, according to police.

(part 3/4)



-When officers pulled in behind the vehicle, the suspect exited with a firearm

-At least one shot was fired by the two involved officers

-Officers have been placed on administrative leave per our policy

-Suspect was pronounced deceased on scene

-No officers injured — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 4, 2020

Police said two officers were involved in the shooting, and both have been placed on administrative leave. It’s not yet clear exactly how many shots were fired, or by whom.

Police said no officers were injured.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.