Man falsely identifies himself as police officer, knocks on door of Rockrimmon home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are warning the public after a man knocked on the door of a Rockrimmon home and falsely identified himself as a police officer Saturday night.

Police said it happened around 10 p.m. at a home on Tamarron Drive. A man knocked on the door, rang the doorbell, identified himself as police, and told the residents to open the door, according to police.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 40s, wearing a long-sleeved plaid flannel shirt and a black backpack, and carrying a cell phone. Police said he had nothing identifying himself as an officer.

The residents didn’t open the door, and the man walked away.

Police said if someone comes to your door identifying themselves as police, and you’re not sure if they are an officer or not, you should call the police department to verify their identity before opening the door.