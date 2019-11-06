Man facing fraud charges for check cashing scam

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A U.S. Army soldier is facing fraud charges in connection with a check-cashing scam on social media, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Police said Christian Johnson, 22, was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with money laundering, forgery, criminal impersonation, issuing false financial statements, fraud, and bait advertising.

Police said Johnson used social media to advertise for assistance cashing checks. The victims would be paid a certain amount, and they would give the rest of the money to Johnson in cash, according to police. However, the checks were fraudulent and did not clear, causing the victims to owe or lose money, according to police.

Police said several of the transactions happened in Fountain and Colorado Springs.

If you believe you or anyone you know may have been contacted by Johnson in reference to cashing checks, you’re asked to call Officer Daly at 719-382-4234.