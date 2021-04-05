Man faces first-degree murder charge for Memorial Park shooting in May

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man already in jail for a different murder, faces another murder charge for a deadly shooting that happened in Memorial Park in May.

Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have continued the investigation into the shooting that occurred on May 22, 2020, at Memorial Park which resulted in several people being injured and the death of Robert Collins.

On March 31, detectives served a warrant for the arrest of 37-year-old David Bloom for several charges including first-degree murder.

Bloom was at the El Paso County Jail where he was in custody for the unrelated charges of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Todd Barnes that occurred on October 6, 2020.

This is still an active and on-going investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.