(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested in Downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 19 for attempted kidnapping and indecent exposure after police say he tried to pull a child out of a car and later exposed himself to multiple people.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, CSPD received a report of someone exposing themselves in the 200 block of North Nevada Avenue, near the southeast corner of Acacia Park.

CSPD said the report stated that a man pulled his pants down and had chased women and children. Officers responded and spoke to the witness who called police, who reported that a man had tried to take her young child from her car before she was able to chase him away.

Then, almost two hours later, another call was received from East Platte Avenue and Weber Street, reporting that a man had exposed himself to an employee of a business. When officers responded, they detained 49-year-old Adam Loehr, who was positively identified as the suspect in the earlier indecent exposure reports. He was taken into custody.

Loehr was charged with Attempted Second Degree Kidnapping and Indecent exposure and taken to the El Paso County Jail.

CSPD said the investigation into these incidents is ongoing. If you have information or are a witness to this investigation, you are asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).