COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — A man drove to the Criminal Justice Center (CJC) in Colorado Springs on Friday to turn himself in for the crime of killing his wife, whose body was in his car.

Just before 1:15 p.m. on June 24, 52-year-old David Mitchell walked into the CJC on E. Las Vegas Street to turn himself in for killing his wife, according to a press release sent out by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Deputies responded to the visitor parking lot of the Jail and found the body of a deceased woman inside a car.

During the investigation, detectives learned the death occurred in unincorporated El Paso County. After coordinating with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, CSPD Homicide/Assault Unit Detectives continued the investigation and obtained probable cause to arrest Mitchell for first degree murder. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on June 24.

On June 27, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of the deceased woman, identifying her as 44-year-old Melody Horton of El Paso County. The cause and the manner of her death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, though her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.