Man dies of injuries sustained in Briargate shooting

A man has died of injuries sustained in a shooting in Briargate on November 5.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 19-year-old man has died of injuries he sustained in a shooting in the Briargate area of northern Colorado Springs last week, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. November 5 near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot and injured during a fight in a parking lot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Alijah Vialpando, 19, of Colorado Springs.

Police are investigating Vialpando’s death as a homicide. There’s no word on whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.

Vialpando’s death is the 23rd homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 31.

