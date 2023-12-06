(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting death at a hotel on the north side of Pueblo on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

According to PPD, officers responded just before 9:30 a.m. to a reported shooting at a hotel in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 50, just west of I-25. When officers arrived on scene, PPD said they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where he later died. No arrests have been made, PPD said, and the investigation is ongoing. The PPD Crimes Against Persons detectives responded and are investigating the death as a homicide.

This is the 25th homicide in the City of Pueblo in 2023.

PPD asked anyone with information on this incident to contact the department at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385. To remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.