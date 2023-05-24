(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 74-year-old man died in the hospital earlier in May in Colorado Springs, after a fight with his granddaughter’s husband became physical at the end of April.

According to an arrest affidavit for 22-year-old Christian Andrews, the fight occurred on the afternoon of April 29, at a home in the 2000 block of Eagle View Drive near Constitution Avenue.

Arrest papers state that Andrews told police he initially got into an argument with his wife, the granddaughter of 74-year-old Michael Olson, adding it was after his wife left to go shopping that Andrews was confronted by Olson, and they began fighting.

Andrews said Olson was screaming at him, and after trying to ignore him, Andrews then stated he pushed Olson, who fell backward into a cabinet. Andrews then punched Olson “multiple times” after Olson allegedly advanced toward him.

Police were able to interview Olson in the hospital following the incident, though the responding officer noted that Olson “had a very hard time explaining what happened” due to trouble breathing. The affidavit states that Olson was suffering from multiple broken ribs and bleeding in his chest.

Olson’s story differs from Andrews’, as he told police that Andrews began punching him in the face and side before he fell into a chair as a result of being assaulted. The responding officer observed that Olson appeared to have a bump on his forehead, as well as a bloody nose and red marks on his face.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced that Olson had died of his injuries in the hospital on May 13, two weeks after the assault.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Andrews was arrested on preliminary charges of Crimes Against an At-Risk Adult, though additional charges may be filed following Olson’s death.