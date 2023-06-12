(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested in Pueblo after he refused to come out of a hotel room, eventually making his way into different hotel rooms by crawling through the attic to evade police.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 12, officers found a car involved in a menacing case parked at a hotel. Police determined that the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Zackary Ortega, had parked at a nearby hotel and walked into a room at the Motel 6 on Elizabeth Street.

When officers tried to make contact with Ortega, he refused to come out of the room, and PPD called in tactical services to include SWAT and crisis negotiators. According to PPD, Ortega had three felony warrants including Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO), Vehicle Theft, and Contempt – Robbery.

While negotiators tried to get Ortega to come out of the room, the hotel was partially evacuated to ensure the safety of other hotel patrons.

After failed attempts to get Ortega to come out of the room, he then allegedly gained access to additional rooms in a wing of the hotel by breaking in to the hotel’s attic. PPD said Ortega refused to come out of the attic, and moved between several rooms.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Ortega eventually surrendered just before 4 p.m. and was charged with felony Criminal Mischief and POWPO.