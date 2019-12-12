1  of  2
Man convicted in string of apartment burglaries in Colorado Springs

Francisco Navarro-Vargas / Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A former apartment complex maintenance technician has been found guilty of breaking into several apartments across the city last year, according to police.

Francisco Navarro-Vargas was found guilty Tuesday on 31 counts, including second-degree burglary, identity theft, false information to a pawnbroker, and theft. Police said Navarro-Vargas broke into the apartments by forcing open the rear sliding doors. The burglaries happened throughout the city, according to police.

Navarro-Vargas will be sentenced in February.

