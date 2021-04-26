Man connected to San Luis Valley human remains facing three more charges

ALAMOSA, Colo. — Adre Baroz of Sanford — the man connected with the investigation involving human remains found in San Luis Valley and missing persons cases in late 2020 — is facing additional charges.

The 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced 26-year-old Baroz faces additional charged including first degree murder, tampering with a dead body, and assault in the first degree murder related to the murder of Korina Arroyo of Monte Vista. Baroz has already been charged with the murders of Myron Martinez, Shayla Hammel, Selena Esquibel and Xavier Zeven Garcia.

Baroz is still being held at the Alamosa County Detention Center without bond.

The only official identifications made in the San Luis Valley human remains investigation include Martinez and Hammel.

The investigation is still ongoing.