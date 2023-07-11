(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been charged with Manslaughter after a May 16 assault in the Downtown Colorado Springs area after the victim of the attack died of his injuries.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), 40-year-old James McGinley is now facing Manslaughter charges after he was originally charged with Second Degree Assault.

CSPD said officers originally responded to the area of North Nevada Avenue and Cimarron Street on May 16 to investigate an assault. CSPD said the victim of the assault was taken to the hospital and McGinley was arrested on the Assault charges.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

On June 24, the victim, identified as 52-year-old Michael Smith of Colorado Springs, died of his injuries in the hospital. While the El Paso County Coroner will officially determine Smith’s cause and manner of death, his death is being investigated as a homicide.

CSPD said McGinley’s charges have been amended to include the charge of Manslaughter.

According to CSPD, this is the 15th homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time in 2022, there were 28 homicides investigated.