Man charged with first-degree murder in girlfriends death

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been charged with first degree murder in a September 2020 homicide.

Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have continued the investigation into the death of 23-year-old Elena Alinj that occurred on September 29, 2020. She was found in the Sun Springs Motel unresponsive the day before. Also inside the motel room was the female’s boyfriend. While at the hospital, multiple injuries were noted on the body of Alinj. She succumbed to her injuries.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said Alinj died from blunt force injuries and strangulation and ruled her death as a homicide.

On March 4, 2021, detectives applied for and obtained a warrant for the arrest of 24-year-old Marvin Gabriel Santiago. During CSPD investigation, Santiago identified himself as Alinj’s boyfriend at the time of the incident.

Since the issuance of the arrest warrant, detectives from CSPD’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force had made attempts to locate Santiago in Colorado Springs and in Florida through their partnership with the United States Marshals Service.

According to police, on March 26, Santiago turned himself into the El Paso County Jail where he remains in custody.

This is still an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.