(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man is facing a Second Degree Attempted Murder charge for shooting another man in Fountain on Sunday, Nov. 13.

28-year-old Hayden Smith was arrested the day of the shooting, after officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to the 7800 block of Twin Creek Terrace, just off of Mesa Ridge Parkway, on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, FPD said.

Smith remained on the scene and was taken into custody. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on a charge of Second Degree Attempted Murder.