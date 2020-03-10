Man charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting at women in a car Saturday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man is behind bars for multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting at two women in a car in Colorado Springs Saturday.

Deputies said a woman had called 911 around 5:40 p.m. about being shot at near the intersection of Space Village Avenue and South Marksheffel Road. The woman told dispatch that she was waved down by another woman and decided to give her a ride. Shortly after, a man in another car pulled up next to them and shot several rounds in their direction, according to deputies.

Neither of the women were injured in the shooting.

On Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Jamere Porter-Williams for first-degree attempted murder, menacing and criminal mischief in connection to the shooting. He is currently in the El Paso County Jail.

If you have any information related to this incident, you are asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.