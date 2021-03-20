Man charged with 49 graffiti “tags” across downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Colorado Springs Police was notified that one man was spray painting buildings in the downtown area. Two officers found 26-year-old Brandon Yearout with silver paint on his hands and carrying several cans of spray paint in a bag.

The suspect admitted to spray painting the buildings and further investigation found that he was also responsible for at least 49 “tags” or graffiti markings in the downtown area.

Most tags were on buildings, fire hydrants, light poles, and dumpsters from Boulder St. and Tejon St. to Morena Ave and S. Cascade Ave.

The suspect was charged with felony due to the dollar amount of the damage. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail.