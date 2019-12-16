Live Now
Man charged after shots fired in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was charged with unrelated offenses after officers responded to a call of shots fired in southern Colorado Springs Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said around 6 a.m., they were told that several residents had detained an armed suspect on Hickory Hill Drive, which is off Cheyenne Meadows Road. When officers arrived, they learned someone in a white sedan had fired several shots at someone else’s house and cars.

Police determined the detained suspect had not fired the shots, but may have been associated with the people who did. He had been drinking and witnesses saw him driving a motorcycle, according to police. He was also carrying a handgun.

The man was charged with prohibited use of weapons and DUI.

Police were unable to determine who fired the shots at the house and cars.

