EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wants your help to track down a package thief after, they say, he swiped a very expensive package from a home on Ruby Drive.

They say it happened on February 22.

The home’s Ring doorbell camera was rolling as a man wearing a gray hoodie and saggy black pants pulled up in what looks like a mid-2000’s blue Ford Focus hatchback.

The homeowner said they’d set out a package earlier in the day – and that the item inside, a dialysis machine in need of repair, was worth $17,000.

Their camera recorded the man taking it off their porch and driving away with it.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified the man in the video as Adolphus Mathis. He is described as a black man, 5’9″, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



If you have any information regarding Mathis’ whereabouts, please call the EPSO Investigations tip line at 719-520-7777. If you have real-time information on an exact location of him, please call EPSO Dispatch at 719-390-5555.

