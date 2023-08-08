(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is under arrest after police say he barricaded himself inside a home he had allegedly burglarized.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 8 just after 7 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Farragut Avenue, just north of Memorial Park, on a burglary in progress.

The report made to law enforcement stated that a man, identified as Randy Holliday, was forcing his way into the home using a sledgehammer. When officers arrived, Holliday barricaded himself inside the home and refused to surrender.

CSPD said officers were eventually able to coax Holliday out of the home peacefully. He was taken into custody and charged with Burglary. Holliday was taken to the hospital for unrelated medical treatment.