(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Spring Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man who officers say barricaded himself after a domestic disturbance call, Sunday morning on Oct. 8.

CSPD responded to the 3800 block of Lakehurst Drive near Jet Wing Drive and South Academy Boulevard. Once there, officers contacted a woman who reported being strangled by her spouse, Antonio Nabors.

Nabors barricaded himself in an apartment bedroom. CSPD says he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.